The Latest: Swiatek advances into 4th round at U.S. Open

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit. She's the first Polish woman in five years to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. The seventh-seeded Swiatek has now advanced to the fourth round of each of the Grand Slam tournaments over her career.

