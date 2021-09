Our dog of the week is Macy, a beautiful mixed breed gal about two and half years old. Her dark eyes and perky pink ears set off her pretty face, and she greets everyone with a grin. Macy’s favorite hobbies include being absolutely adorable and charming the socks off everyone she meets. When she had the opportunity to hang out in the office, she was excited but respectful. After sniffing all of the things, she curled up behind the desk and quietly snored.