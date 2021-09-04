CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dr. Fox: Some rescue dogs still have problems even after being checked

By Melissa Hall
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

Dear Dr. Fox: As a member of many international rescue groups, I have deep concerns about a statement in a recent column of yours. You wrote:. “I do worry about foreign diseases arriving with dogs from far-off places; not all organizations have adequate procedures for quarantining, monitoring and vaccinating the animals prior to importing them. Also, without concerted spay/neuter and anti-rabies vaccination programs worldwide, the ‘dog problem’ of overpopulation will continue unabated.”

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Hunting Dog#Dog Health#Rescued Dogs#The Animal Humane Society#Spanish#Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Dog rescued from Indiana cave may have been trapped for 2 weeks

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — Cavers were exploring Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve in southern Indiana on Saturday when something unusual caught their eye. Down in a pit, they spotted movement. At the bottom of the 30-foot drop sat a thin black-and-white dog. According to a Sunday Facebook post from Harrison County...
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Why Puppy Breath is So Amazing (Some Dog Owners Don’t Even Know)

This is our Digital Media Editor, Pete, with his new best friend, Maverick. You may have also heard Pete on the air as 'Iceman.' Yes, the kid makes me proud as he wasn't even born when Top Gun came out, but he is a fan-deluxe. Maverick is a great name for a male wiener dog, and if he's anything like the two doxies I had for their whole lives, he's about to find out that there is a little 'maverick' in their personalities, too. Not to worry, Pete, that attitude won't be anything like our chihuahua LOL. Dachshunds are wonderful creatures and so full of love. They're also full of licks like most dogs, but we had one that licked and licked and licked. She never got tired of it and we would have to eventually make her stop. When she had puppy breath, it was much more acceptable. Later, as an adult dog, not so much.
Louisiana Statewwnytv.com

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Georgia StatePosted by
Health

Georgia Couple Dies of COVID-19 Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving 2 Teenage Children Behind

A married couple has died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind their two children. Martin and Trina Daniel, who had been married for over two decades, both died July 6 after their whole family contracted the virus in June, ABC News reports. Martin, 53, died at home while Trina, 49, died later that night after being hospitalized. They were not vaccinated.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy