At BYU (1-0) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT. “First of all, we’re not in the same conference anymore, that’s been 11 years now. We don’t play it every year. We’re taking two years off after this year,” Whittingham said. “We didn’t play it last year although that was extenuating circumstances. The timing of the game, early in the season. Typically, a rivalry game is the last game of the season. There are a lot of reasons why it has a different feel than it used to. We’re playing this year, so we have to be ready to go.”