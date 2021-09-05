Stateliners enjoy 2nd annual Cars, Coffee and a Cookout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many Stateliners started their Labor Day Weekend off checking out some classic cars and enjoying a cookout in Rockford. This was the 2nd annual Cars, Coffee, and a Cookout event where people could come out and see nearly 200 cars. This is a free monthly car show located in the parking lot of Rockford Public School Administration building. Organizers said the event has grown significantly compared to last year and they’re doing their best to appeal to all ages.