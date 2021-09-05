CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson records worst rushing performance for a half in over a decade during season opener

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson is off and running in the 2021 season, but that’s probably not the best analogy to use for the Tigers’ first-half performance. Entering the season at No. 3, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are squaring off with No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been a defensive struggle with the Bulldogs carrying a 7-0 lead into halftime, and that touchdown came on a pick-six.

