Clemson records worst rushing performance for a half in over a decade during season opener
Clemson is off and running in the 2021 season, but that’s probably not the best analogy to use for the Tigers’ first-half performance. Entering the season at No. 3, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are squaring off with No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been a defensive struggle with the Bulldogs carrying a 7-0 lead into halftime, and that touchdown came on a pick-six.saturdaytradition.com
