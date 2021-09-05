What Is Dubstep?
Dubstep is an evolving genre of electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in the mid-2000s. It’s generally characterised by dark, dense, minimalist rhythms with prominent, often pitched-up sub bass frequencies. Dubstep DJs often mixes chopped-up vocals with the heavy, thumping rhythms. Dubstep was first introduced by producers such as Diplobots, but it was initially DJ culture that took it to the masses. Nowadays, it’s used extensively at weddings, clubs, and night outs, as well as in any kind of informal gathering where heavy music is played – whether it’s a karaoke session a party, or an informal gathering with friends.oneedm.com
