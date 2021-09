The owner of one of the world’s worst secret — that he is the cousin of Kendrick Lamar — Baby Keem has returned with his highly anticipated album The Melodic Blue. Serving as both the rapper’s debut album and the first project to drop from Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free‘s PGLang company, Baby Keem follows up his 2019 project DIE FOR MY B***H as well as his recent contributions to Kanye West’s DONDA project. “A cohesive body of work that tells a story. That’s an album to me,” he said in a recent interview. “And Die… is going back and forth too much between heartbreak and being angry. But it’s not telling the full story yet. Not yet.”