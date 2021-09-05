WATCH: Chris Smith Pick Six Puts Georgia On Top

Georgia and Clemson have been locked in a defensive battle for the majority of the first half. The offenses drew headlines before kickoff, but both have had a tough time finding a rhythm.

Both defenses were very impressive throughout the first half. Clemson actually had negative, offensive yardage entering the second quarter, a testament to how well this Bulldog defense played.

It was fitting that the first points of the game came courtesy of the Georgia defense. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei dropped back to pass, and he quickly locked onto a wide receiver underneath.

Safety Chris Smith undercut the pass and intercepted Uiagalelei. He ran 74 yards to the endzone and put Georgia on top, 7-0.

That was the score heading into halftime. Uiagalelei has struggled early, in large part due to the pressure that this defensive front is applying. The Georgia pass rushers are collapsing the pocket before Uiagalelei can make a decision, which has led to several questionable throws.

Heading into the second half, Georgia will have to prepare for Clemson to make adjustments on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers consistently make impressive halftime adjustments, and there is no reason to think that will change.

On the other side, Georgia has to start challenging the Clemson defense vertically. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been trying to get his playmakers into space by getting the offense to move east to west. Unfortunately, the strategy has not been successful so far, and Georgia needs to start scoring points to cushion this defense.

