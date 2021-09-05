Halftime Analysis: Georgia 7, Clemson 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The highlights were low. The scoring was non-existent for the first 27 minutes of action in the big game of Week 1.

The difference, though, was an interception returned for a touchdown by Georgia safety Christopher Smith to put the No. 5 Bulldogs up 7-0 at the half over No. 3 Clemson.

Neither team had many opportunities to score, but the Tigers were in Bulldog territory for the first time following a turnover on a punt, but the drive ended when Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei missed on a throw to receiver Justyn Ross, and it was off the races for Smith.

Here are some other notable events that occurred during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.:

Clemson was outgained 120-90 by the Bulldogs in the first half, even with the Tigers gaining 95 yards in the second quarter. Yes, Clemson had -5 yards in the first 15 minutes.

Clemson's scripted offense was shaky at best but much of that came from horrible field position. It's hard to run your offense when the quarterback is standing on the "R" in the Georgia end zone. The Tigers tried to get more creative on the third possession, getting freshman running back Will Shipley involved.

New center Matt Bockhorst, who played guard last season, struggled with getting clean snaps to Uiagalelei on that third drive and it kept the Tigers from converting a key third down.

Uiagalelei started the game 1-of-3 passing for six yards in the first quarter, but he ended the half 10-of-20 for 89 yards and one interception.

Clemson had an average of 6.8 yards to go on third downs in the first half, which allowed Georgia's nasty pass rush to go after Uiagalelei with full force. They sacked him twice and allowed just two conversions in eight Clemson tries.

With senior safety Nolan Turner in attendance but unavailable to play, Clemson went with Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips and also worked in Joseph Charleston in the defensive backfield.

Running back Kobe Pace started and took the first carry but was replaced by Shipley on the next play. Lyn-J Dixon, the presumed preseason starter, didn't see action in the first half.

Georgia's offense tested Clemson's speed by trying to get the ball to the edge as much as possible with the passing game.

Clemson lost both defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker James Skalski in the first half to injuries but both returned to the game.

It took a while for the defensive line to make any big plays as Georgia was able to get to the second level with its offense, but eventually, the line settled down and seemed to be playing better by the end of the half.

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels was 13-of-16 in the first half, but he only produced 62 yards as most of his throws were short.

Check back after the game for a full report on the outcome between Clemson and Georgia from Bank of America Stadium.