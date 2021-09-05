CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Halftime Analysis: Georgia 7, Clemson 0

By Brad Senkiw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The highlights were low. The scoring was non-existent for the first 27 minutes of action in the big game of Week 1.

The difference, though, was an interception returned for a touchdown by Georgia safety Christopher Smith to put the No. 5 Bulldogs up 7-0 at the half over No. 3 Clemson.

Neither team had many opportunities to score, but the Tigers were in Bulldog territory for the first time following a turnover on a punt, but the drive ended when Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei missed on a throw to receiver Justyn Ross, and it was off the races for Smith.

Here are some other notable events that occurred during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.:

  • Clemson was outgained 120-90 by the Bulldogs in the first half, even with the Tigers gaining 95 yards in the second quarter. Yes, Clemson had -5 yards in the first 15 minutes.
  • Clemson's scripted offense was shaky at best but much of that came from horrible field position. It's hard to run your offense when the quarterback is standing on the "R" in the Georgia end zone. The Tigers tried to get more creative on the third possession, getting freshman running back Will Shipley involved.
  • New center Matt Bockhorst, who played guard last season, struggled with getting clean snaps to Uiagalelei on that third drive and it kept the Tigers from converting a key third down.
  • Uiagalelei started the game 1-of-3 passing for six yards in the first quarter, but he ended the half 10-of-20 for 89 yards and one interception.
  • Clemson had an average of 6.8 yards to go on third downs in the first half, which allowed Georgia's nasty pass rush to go after Uiagalelei with full force. They sacked him twice and allowed just two conversions in eight Clemson tries.
  • With senior safety Nolan Turner in attendance but unavailable to play, Clemson went with Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips and also worked in Joseph Charleston in the defensive backfield.
  • Running back Kobe Pace started and took the first carry but was replaced by Shipley on the next play. Lyn-J Dixon, the presumed preseason starter, didn't see action in the first half.
  • Georgia's offense tested Clemson's speed by trying to get the ball to the edge as much as possible with the passing game.
  • Clemson lost both defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker James Skalski in the first half to injuries but both returned to the game.
  • It took a while for the defensive line to make any big plays as Georgia was able to get to the second level with its offense, but eventually, the line settled down and seemed to be playing better by the end of the half.
  • Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels was 13-of-16 in the first half, but he only produced 62 yards as most of his throws were short.

Check back after the game for a full report on the outcome between Clemson and Georgia from Bank of America Stadium.

Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

S.C. State at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

The Tigers will be looking to make a statement on Saturday. With No. 6 Clemson coming off a 10-3 season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia in the season opener and FCS opponent SC State coming to town, things could get ugly for Buddy Pough's Bulldogs. While there's usually not a...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney's Culture Put to Test Rest of 2021

The last time Clemson lost a season opener was in 2014. It was to the same program, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers struggled offensively that night in Athens, Ga., kind of like last Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. A new quarterback was figuring things out, although Deshaun Watson wasn't the starter yet.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: S.C. State vs. Clemson

Clemson will return to Death Valley for its 2021 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the Tigers welcome the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Swinney and his squad will look to rebound from a hard-fought 10-3 defeat at the hands...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Picks Up First 2023 Commitment

Dabo Swinney has his first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. WR Nathaniel Joseph, out of Edison High in Miami, Florida, committed to Clemson on Friday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Florida State, Texas A&M and Florida. At 5-foot-8, 170-pounds, the SI All-American candidate is the prototypical slot receiver and...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Freshman Andrew Mukuba Takes Starting Role in Stride

It's hard to start as a true freshman for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Ask Tyler Davis or Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Those guys are exceptions, not rules. You have to come in, learn the system, show you can play physically and most importantly, earn the trust of one of the top coordinators in all of college football.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

S.C. State Head Coach on Facing Clemson: 'We Gotta Chance to Get a Tiger By the Tail'

For the first time since 2014, Clemson will try and rebound from a season-opening loss. After falling 10-3 to No. 2 Georgia in Charlotte on Saturday night, No. 6 Clemson now heads home to face FCS opponent S.C. State. The Tigers will be looking to improve to 5-0 all-time against the Bulldogs, and S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough told the media earlier this week that his team is expecting to see an extra-motivated Clemson squad on Saturday.
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

Ross 'Locked In' and 'Mad' After Georgia Loss

Wide receiver Justyn Ross' return to the football field was not what he had expected. In fact, he probably could not have dreamed of a worse start to his return to college football in the Tigers' 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night. It was Ross' decision to go...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Preseason Betting Outlook for Clemson Tigers in the NFL

The NFL's 2021 season officially kicks off Thursday night, followed by a full slate of games Sunday and Monday. At that point, all of what we thought we knew about the league begins to change, so this is the last time to look at betting odds and lock in the best values. It's also a window into what kind of season the experts believe players and teams will have, and there are several former Clemson Tigers under the microscope this year in the pros.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney Says Georgia Game was "There for the Taking"

The Clemson Tigers made their fair share of critical mistakes in their 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Dabo Swinney offered a detailed list of these errors Tuesday in his weekly meeting with the media. According to Swinney, it was those errors that cost the Tigers and had...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Venables Praises Clemson Defense's Effort in Loss to Georgia

If Clemson could take solace in anything from last Saturday's 10-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener, it was the Tigers' top-notch defensive performance. And when defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks positively about how well his unit played against a top-5 opponent, it puts the touchdown-less result in an even clearer perspective.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Safety Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Clemson Safety Lannden Zanders to Miss Rest of Season With Injury. Clemson safety Lannden Zanders will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers' 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia on Saturday night. Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement on his weekly call-in radio...
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

What We Learned About Clemson in Offensively Futile Loss to Georgia

Of all the ways No. 3 Clemson's monumental season opener against No. 5 Georgia could've gone, no one could have predicted that neither offense would score a touchdown. With two Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback, coaching staffs that know what they're doing and playmakers all over the field, there's no way the end zone should've stayed dark in this offensive era of college football.
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia. The running game was non-existent for Clemson in its season-opening loss to Georgia. The Tigers running backs totaled just 24 yards on nine carries. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Sunday night that in hindsight the team should have been better at forcing the issue but that there were a number of factors that played into the offense's lack of rushing attempts.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

D.J. Continues to Show Who He Is; Owns Mistakes, Ready to Respond

When things don't go right, for many people, the natural tendency is to deflect, pass the blame. However that was not the case with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Even though the interception that led to the game-winning pick-six was on the receiver and he was sacked seven times—some of which were on the offensive line, running backs and receivers—his first reaction was to face the media and shoulder not some of the blame, but all of it.

