Aid for Afghanistan: How to help and where to donate … in the Bay & beyond

Efforts range from local fundraisers to international aid. Amid the recent turmoil and rapidly deteriorating situation that has developed in the wake of the official U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, many here in the Bay have quickly rallied for tangible ways to help. The Bay Area, especially the East Bay, has a unique connection to these events via its role as a home to one of the largest populations of Afghans in the U.S., where many have resettled after both the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and the events of 9/11.