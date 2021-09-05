Ron Funches To Face Tony Deppen On 9/17 In Los Angeles At GCW Highest In The Room
A fight is set to go down when GCW returns to Los Angeles. On Saturday, September 4, GCW presented its The Art of War Games event. The second match of the show saw Tony Deppen face off against Allie Katch. With Deppen tied up in the ropes, Allie lined him up for a kick to the groin, but as she approached, he blew a snot rocket in her face. Deppen then hit her with double knees to the face for the win.www.fightful.com
