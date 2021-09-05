Ron Funches To Face Tony Deppen On 9/17 In Los Angeles At GCW Highest In The Room

The world feels right when there is a new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airing on Bravo, and this one has the potential to be one of the most interesting ever in the show’s 13 seasons. The first property Josh Altman has is truly jaw-dropping — just wait until you see that spa. Also drool-worthy? Tracy Tutor’s hot boyfriend. Shaking things up this season is the addition of Fredrik Eklund now that he’s based in LA, as well as the absolutely booming housing market. David Parnes and James Harris remain at the top of their game, as does Josh Flagg, who also manages to become besties with any and all of the cute dogs he encounters.