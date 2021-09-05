ECOVIEWS: Tasmanian devils don't resemble cartoon critter

Once upon a time I was fortunate enough to see one of the most incredible animals left on earth: a wild Tasmanian devil. I was in the company of 80 wildlife biologists from mainland Australia, most of whom had never been to Tasmania. None had seen a devil, as they call it, in the wild. Though I only saw that one, the encounter was memorable. This creature is not the familiar Looney Tunes character, an enraged, omnivorous and voracious animal spinning around and around, turning itself into a whirlwind. Devils are the largest native carnivorous marsupials left in Australia. The Tasmanian tiger, which was much larger, is believed to have been driven to extinction by humans by the mid-1900s.