Aiken's Makin' returns for 45th edition in downtown Aiken

After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aiken's Makin' arts and crafts show is returning to downtown Aiken.

The event, held by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, will feature 168 artisans and 20 food vendors from across the Southeast. Aiken's Makin' will be contained within downtown Aiken on Sept. 10-11, opening at 9 a.m. each day and closing at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no charge to attend.

Attendees should be able to find almost anything their heart desires, as a full spectrum of items can be found at the festival, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, iron work, candles, textile art, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, canvas art and stained glass.

There will also be edible products like sweets, dips, jams and homemade pickles.

Dean Dillinger is one of the vendors that will be on site. Dillinger runs Focus on Light, making "lamps out of vintage items and some other stuff like old dial telephones." He said he also makes some other "fantasy things" like a rocket ship or space gun.

Dillinger said he's ready to get out to the show grounds .

"Still scrambling, but I'm ready," he said.

This will be the first Aiken's Makin' Dillinger has participated in. He was supposed to be a vendor last year, but the show was canceled.

“I think we’ll have a good show," Dillinger said.

The layout of the festival, which is typically well-attended, has been altered this year to better accommodate social distancing. Booths will be spaced out under the trees in the parkways along Park Avenue from Chesterfield to Union streets.

Dianne Phillips, the show's director and the chamber's vice president of administration, said some features have been eliminated "that would cause crowds to gather so that we can give everybody that social space that they each need."

Hand sanitizing stations will also be spaced throughout the show's grounds.

“The City of Aiken has done a fantastic job refreshing Aiken’s iconic parkways," Phillips said. "The meandering hardscape paths under the canopy of shade trees is a perfect place to enjoy the day and have a little, or a lot of, retail therapy."

"From the practical to the whimsical, there is something for everyone at Aiken’s Makin'," Phillips said.