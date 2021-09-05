Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley, Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL SANTA FE AND NORTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM MDT At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moriarty, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edgewood, Moriarty and Cedar Grove. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 188 and 201. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH