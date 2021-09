A compassionate act is something anyone can do. When COVID-19 invaded our country, we were thankful that vaccine was quickly made available to the older-aged and most vulnerable first, which saved countless lives. With the COVID variant now targeting the unvaccinated and children, causing many needless deaths, every eligible recipient of the vaccine should be compassionate and responsible enough to welcome getting the vaccine, which seems to be the most effective weapon we have against COVID. So many who have railed against taking the vaccine, leaving it to others to protect them, should at least think about their their inaction putting innocent children, maybe even their own, at risk.