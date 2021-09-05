Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week, August 30 to September 5

Arlington will host a series of observances on the 20th anniversary of the attacks that left our nation forever altered. On Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., a commemorative program honoring Pentagon victims and first responders will be live streamed from Arlington’s Bozman Government Center. A moment of silence will be held at 9:37 a.m., the minute when the plane struck the Pentagon and 184 lives were lost. On Sept. 11, the Arlington Police, Fire, Sheriff and ECC 9/11 Memorial 5K will host more than 2,500 runners in a fundraiser for 9/11-related charities. The in-person race is sold out, but organizers are still accepting registrations for virtual participants. In addition, the 9/11 Ride of Hope, a 15-mile bike ride, will include stops at the nine Arlington fire stations that responded to the Pentagon. The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial is currently closed to the public due to Covid restrictions. Visit the Arlington County website for more information on local events.