After drawing against Northeastern in its first game of the season, the Massachusetts men’s soccer team bounced back on Monday, defeating Sacred Heart 2-0 on the road. “Delighted with the win,” UMass (1-0-1) coach Fran O’Leary said. “It’s always hard to come away and get a result on the road. We had to work awfully hard to get this win and credit our goalkeeper and our back four for getting the clean sheet which was the foundation [for the win]. We definitely stepped up our performance level in the second half and turned up the pressure, so it was a nice to come away with a good result.”