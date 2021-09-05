Another crash at Clayton intersection sparks suggestions about how to improve safety

CLAYTON — A Saturday morning crash at a corner where accidents occur regularly has sparked suggestions on how to tweak the intersection to make it safer. At around 10:25 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Gunns Corner at State Route 12 and State Route 180 in the town of Clayton. A van and a black pickup truck ended up in the ditch. The van also took out one of the stop signs at the intersection. Depauville Fire Chief Lawrence Girard, who was on scene, said it appeared there was one person in each vehicle. One driver was transported to Samaritan Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, he said.