Mets settle for crazy split as seven-game win streak ends with a thud

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — For a break-even Saturday, it sure seemed like a lost day for the Mets. There was the nine-run lead they squandered in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Nationals and the added energy and relievers needed to rally for an extra-inning win. There was Brandon Nimmo’s strained right hamstring that placed him on the injured list. Finally, there was a frustrating nightcap, in which the Mets managed just four hits.

