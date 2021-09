CEDARBURG — A local organization has been working to help those who were affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on Aug. 14. Friends for Health in Haiti is a registered nonprofit based in Cedarburg. The organization was founded by Dr. Catherine Wolf, who has worked in Haiti for over 20 years and has lived there full-time since 2006. She is the executive director of FHH and is the managing physician of the primary care medical clinic in Haiti called Centre de Santé Gatineau, which is located in the remote mountainous region of Gatineau.