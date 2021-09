The Pac-12′s decision not to pursue conference expansion “at this time” is great news to the I-4 corridor. USF and UCF have a chance at moving up the realignment ladder. We don’t know how big that chance is, but it’s better now than it was before Thursday’s announcement. If the Pac-12 wanted to expand, it would have probably targeted some of the eight Big 12 leftovers. Now you can cross that league off the list of possible destinations for teams like Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.