Mark Weisbrot: Monetary, fiscal policies the keys

By Mark Weisbrot InsideSources.com
Pantagraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day is a good time to reflect upon how American workers have been doing — especially the majority who have been left behind for most of the last 40 years. From 1979 to 2018, the median wage has grown by just 11.6 percent. Compare to prior decades; from 1948 to 1979 that increase was 93.2 percent. These two facts tell a big part of the story of a social transformation that is both inexcusable and historically unusual: a high-income country becoming vastly more unequal, as most workers’ pay fails to rise with most of the gains in productivity that has accompanied their work.

