The Todd Pletcher-trained Happy Saver will try to join an elite list of back-to-back winners of the Jockey Club Gold Cup when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Last year, Happy Saver capped off an undefeated three-year-old campaign when he won the Jockey Club Gold Cup, which was then run at Belmont Park. On Saturday at the 2021 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga, he will attempt to become the 11th horse to win consecutive editions of the prestigious dirt race for older horses, joining Nashua, Shuvee, Slew o' Gold, Skip Away and Curlin, among others.