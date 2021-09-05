CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Irish Jr. Recordholder Paddy Johnston Commits to Cleveland State for 2021-22

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Johnston will arrive at Cleveland State with time that, when converted, would have won the 100/200 fly handily at 2021 Horizon League Championships. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Recordholder#Swimswam#Ards Swimming Club#European#The Irish Junior Record#Australian#Icymi#Csu Swim Dive#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Jacksonville, ALKEYT

Johnston throws for 320 yards, UAB rolls Jacksonville State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Johnston III threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Trea Shropshire had 120 yards receiving and a score, and UAB beat Jacksonville State 31-0. Johnston reached the 300 mark for the fifth time in his career and Shropshire topped 100 yards for a second straight game after closing last season with 180 against Marshall. after closing last season with 180 against Marshall. Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 70 yards and a score for UAB. Johnston completed 17 of 21 passes. Zerrick Cooper was 17-of-34 passing for 89 yards for Jacksonville State (0-1), which won the Ohio Valley Conference last season and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
Corning, NYWETM

Mike Johnston Jr. named new Corning High School football head coach

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning High School has promoted Mike Johnston Jr. to football head coach of the varsity team, on Friday. Johnston has plenty of coaching experience from all around the area. This season will mark his 30th year coaching football in the area. Johnston had previously served as the offensive coordinator for Elmira High School and Corning-Painted Post. The long time coach was most notably head coach of Corning West High School from 1994 to 2009.
Cleveland, OHcsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Welcomes Two For 2021-22 Campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State men's tennis head coach Brian Etzkin announced two additions to the 2021-22 recruiting class Wednesday, as Devin Boyer (Columbus, Ohio) and Mikael Erler (Cannes, France) will join the Vikings for the upcoming campaign. "Devin and Mikael are 'put your head down and work' type of...
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey has its 2021-22 season schedule released

Penn State released its full schedule on Monday. Though the season is still more than a month from its first game, fans now have the chance to see the Nittany Lions' full slate of opponents for the year. Opening the season on Oct. 3-4, the blue and white face Long...
College SportsOnward State

Report: Penn State Hoops To Host Wagner As Part Of 2021-22 Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball has reportedly added another opponent to its non-conference schedule. According to CBS insider Jon Rothstein, the Nittany Lions will host the Wagner Seahawks at the Bryce Jordan Center this season. The game would be the first time Penn State has played Wagner since November 2019, where...
Cleveland, OHcsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Cross Country Opens 2021 At Wooster Invitational

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State cross country team will begin the 2021 campaign this week, taking part in the Wooster Invitational on Wednesday, September 1. Wednesday's 4K race will take place at the L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course on the campus of the College of Wooster. The Race. Wednesday's...
Tucson, AZswimswam.com

USA Diving to Send 30 Athletes to the 2021 UANA Junior Pan Am Championships

USA Diving will be sending 30 athletes to the 2021 UANA Junior Pan American Diving Championships in Tucson, Arizona, October 05 – 10, 2021. Among the athletes named were 18-19 Junior National Champions Carson Tyler, Maxwell Weinrich and Daryn Wright as well as 11 & under Junior National Champion Barbara Chen, ElliReese Niday and Cristiano Garcia.
Notre Dame, INWNDU

Irish ready to handle crazy environment at Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been 248 days since Notre Dame Football has played a game since the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. But it’s been even longer than that since the Irish have played in as crazy of an atmosphere that they are going to see Sunday night.
Ohio Statelacrossebucket.com

Aiden Bodoyni Commits to Ohio State

Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) defenseman/LSM Aiden Bodonyi is staying in his home state to play for Nick Myers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The junior announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday morning, becoming the first commitment in the 2023 class following the contact period opening up at Midnight. A...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Big Ten announces 2021-22 men's hockey schedule; Ohio State begins play Oct. 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten announced on Monday the 2021-22 men's hockey schedule that features a 24-game schedule for each of the seven conference programs. All seven teams will open Big Ten play on October 29. During the opening weekend of conference play, Ohio State will host Michigan State on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

PIAA 3A State Champion Quinn Buck Sends Verbal Commitment to Gamecocks

Central Bucks Swim Team sprinter Quinn Buck has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina for 2022-23. Current photo via Quinn Buck. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Georgia Stateswimswam.com

Israeli Breaststroker Kristian Pitshugin Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia

27.0/1:00.9/2:16.3 breaststroker Kristian Pitshugin from the Greater Jerusalem Swimming Club in Israel will begin at Georgia in January 2023. Current photo via Kristian Pitshugin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong...
Cleveland, OHcsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Announces 2021 Fall Slate

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2021 fall season, featuring four tournaments throughout September and October. The Vikings will open their fall slate at the Bobby Bayliss Invitational hosted by Notre Dame, competing in the three-day tournament Friday, September 24...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Commit Swimming: Writing Circuits in Commit

Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner Commit Swimming has been the industry leading performance management suite for coaches since... Commit Swimming has been the industry leading performance management suite for coaches since 2015. It helps swim coaches manage their team’s training and performance on a daily basis. Today, we...
College SportsOnward State

Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball has finally announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season. The schedule includes big-time matches against LSU and Miami (FL), as well as a rematch of last year’s thriller against VCU. The previously reported games that are now confirmed include a season-opener against Youngstown State, plus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy