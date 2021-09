MORGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Apple Butter Festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19. The Berkeley Springs-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce announces that the Apple Butter Festival will be canceled for a second consecutive year. Plans to hold the festival were moving forward following current CDC guidelines until early last week, but after numerous discussions with regional hospitals and medical professionals, a unanimous decision was made by the board of directors to cancel early this morning. “We have been tracking numbers locally and regionally for a few weeks,” said Chamber Director Lori Hansroth. “Last year there were 12 confirmed cases in Morgan County for the month of August, and as of August 29th this year there are 139 confirmed cases. Most state and national researchers are projecting that the peak of the current surge will hit between mid-September and mid-October, with a sudden drop-off that could last from one to four weeks.”