CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he was treated for cancer 3 years ago

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyjOq_0bmymSvK00
Cancer revealed: Actor Stanley Tucci said he was diagnosed and treated for a tumor at the base of his tongue three years ago. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura)

Actor Stanley Tucci revealed he was diagnosed and successfully treated for cancer three years ago.

The Devil Wears Prada” star told Vera magazine that he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo,” Tucci, 60, told the magazine for its September cover story. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

Tucci’s wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died from breast cancer in 2009, NBC News reported.

Tucci said he was worried about how his illness might impact his family, adding that he needed to use a feeding tube at one point.

“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” Tucci told Vera. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Tucci has five children: three from his marriage to Spath-Tucci, and two younger children with Felicity Blunt, his wife since 2012, according to Variety.

According to Vera, Tucci touched wood with both hands when he said his cancer was unlikely to return.

“I feel much older than I did before I was sick,” Tucci told the magazine. “But you still want to get ahead and get things done.”

Tucci currently stars in the 9/11 drama “Worth,” which debuted Friday on Netflix, Entertainment Weekly reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
51K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Felicity Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Actor#Tumor#Entertainment Weekly#Https T Co Bhqgsdxbd8#Nbc News#Vera Tucci#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Stanley Tucci Found Love Again With Felicity Blunt After His First Wife's Death

Stanley Tucci is passionate about acting, food and his family. After amusing fans with his cocktail-making skills during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to wonder who he was making the Negronis for. As it turns out, the Searching for Italy host and Worth actor was whipping them up for his wife, Felicity Blunt, who had the original idea to share his mixology talent with the world.
Moviesbeaconjournal.com

Review: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci bring talents to 'Worth'

In the coming days, the United States will remember a solemn occasion, the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, with memorials and likely television specials. It’s difficult to know the appropriate way to remember such a feat of barbarism when terrorists successfully attacked the United States on our own soil in New York City, Washington, D.C., and western Pennsylvania.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Stanley Tucci opens up about past cancer diagnosis: ‘It makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time’

Stanley Tucci has opened up about being treated for cancer three years ago.The actor discussed the diagnosis for the first time in a new interview with the magazine Vera.He explained that he was diagnosed three years ago with a tumour at the base of his tongue. The tumour, he said, was “too big to operate” on, so he underwent “high-dose radiation and chemo”.Treatments were successful and the illness is unlikely to return, Tucci told the publication.“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he said. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make...
Cancerhealthdigest.com

Stanley Tucci's Former Cancer Diagnosis Explained

You may best know Stanley Tucci as Miranda Priestly's all-too-loyal assistant in "The Devil Wears Prada" or as Caesar Flickerman in "The Hunger Games." However, the accomplished actor revealed he underwent an experience more dramatic than the cutthroat world of fashion or royal battles. In the September 2021 edition of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Stanley Tucci Reveals His Cancer Struggle In New Interview, Admits Using A Feeding Tube For Six Months

Stanley Tucci, whose acting credits include The Hunger Games and Supernova, has spoken out about his cancer diagnosis and treatments in a new interview. In an interview with Vera magazine, Tucci said he was diagnosed three years ago with a tumor at the base of his tongue. The mass “was too big to operate,,” and could only be treated with “high-dose radiation and chemo.” Having been through a cancer ordeal when his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, had breast cancer more than a decade ago, Tucci was wary of that. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer,...
MoviesPosted by
Amomama

'He's All That' Actor Peyton Meyer Reveals How He Landed His Part

Each actor has a particular way to prepare for auditions, but “He’s All That” star Peyton Meyer recently revealed he did something quite unusual to book his part in the film. Born in November 1998, Peyton Meyer’s steady rise in the entertainment industry began in 2013 when he appeared in...
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
Cancercrossroadstoday.com

Val Kilmer has more energy than ever after battling cancer

Val Kilmer has found a new lease of life after his cancer diagnosis. The 61-year-old actor is still recovering after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 following two years of health issues, but his children – Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29 – have said their dad now has more “energy” than ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy