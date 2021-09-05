CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Authorities find body along Illinois River

walls102.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU – Authorities say they have found the body of an individual along the Illinois River near Peru, but identifying the remains could take time. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said on Saturday morning around 9:45 searchers made the discovery along the south bank of the river east of the Illinois 251 bridge. Identification of the remains could take weeks, cautioned officials. Multiple agencies began the day seeking the location of a missing 25-year-old, originally from Danville, whose vehicle was found abandoned in Peru.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peru, IL
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Peru, IL
Crime & Safety
Peru, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#River East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Axios panics about GOP 'uprising' over Biden's vaccine mandate not seen in 'decades', ignores 2020 BLM riots

Axios raised eyebrows on Friday over its analysis of the GOP backlash of President Biden's vaccine mandate. In its report headlined "America's civil war of 2021," Axios co-founder Mike Allen marked the "public uprising" among "top Republicans" in response to Biden's new COVID policy, stressing that it comes "eight months after more than 500 people stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the election."

Comments / 0

Community Policy