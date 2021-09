We were unabashed fans of the 1989-93 Steven Bochco/David E. Kelley series Doogie Howser, M.D., where Neil Patrick Harris played a 16-year-old surgeon. At least in the show’s first couple of years, it did a nice job of balancing Doogie’s quest to become a respected doctor and still be a teen doing teen stuff (though we resented the fact that he had a hot girlfriend, even if her name was Wanda). It was big news when Disney said they were remaking the show with a female lead, but we really were intrigued when they decided to transfer the setting from Los Angeles to Hawaii. Read on for more.