CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Consequence Takes Aim At Drake In New Diss Track, "Party Time"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsequence dropped a new diss track targeting Drake, Saturday night, amidst a long-running feud between Kanye West and his affiliates and Drake and his affiliates. Both camps have been sending shots at each other in music and over social media during the rollout for both Donda and Certified Lover Boy.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Andre 3000
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Getty Images#Party Time#Hnhh#Chubbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
MusicEW.com

Drake's Certified Lover Boy sounds a little too familiar

The new album is like watching the eighth season of a sitcom and growing hyper-aware of all the recycled jokes and actors' laugh lines. At the end of "March 14," the grand finale of his plus-sized 2018 album Scorpion, Drake appeared on the verge of finally growing up. The revelations shared there about his hidden son, whose existence first became public amid a nasty and still-ongoing beef with Kanye West and Pusha T, cast the Canadian superstar in a whole new light. He'd repeatedly tangled with his personal demons on record, including the emotional fallout of his parents' divorce. Yet the lyrical mix of shame, pride, and promise expressed here suggested that October's Very Own was about to transition from overgrown boyhood into manhood by way of fatherhood.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Joe Budden Says Kendrick Lamar Was Actually Dissing Drake On "Family Ties"

Even during a weekend that was dominated by the release of Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar made a whole lot of noise with their new joint single "family ties." Lloyd Banks, LeBron James, and Timbaland are just a few of the high-profile celebrities who have showered the track with praise, and many fans got riled up by the song simply because Kendrick name drops Ye in his verse.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Andre 3000 responds after Drake leaks Kanye/Andre 3000 song ft. Drake diss

Drake and Kanye have been battling out this week by both releasing new event albums -- Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively -- which feature several of the same guest artists, and which are presumably both vying for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart. Drake's album has a song that fans are convinced takes a shot at Kanye, and apparently Donda almost included a track containing a Drake diss. Pitchfork reports that Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye track called "Life of the Party" on SiriusXM's Sound 42 last night (9/3), which includes this lyric: "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress. Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” He goes on to allude to the pair’s scrapped plans to collaborate: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need."
MusicStereogum

Drake Leaks Unreleased Kanye West Song “Life Of The Party” Dissing Drake

Drake and Kanye West reignited their cold-war feud in the lead-up to their respective new albums Certified Lover Boy and Donda. Drake took some lyrical shots at Kanye; Kanye talked shit to Drake in a group chat with Pusha T and doxxed Drake’s home address. And yesterday, Pitchfork points out, the saga continued when Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West track dissing Drake.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Puts On Soulja Boy Shades Following His Kanye West Rant

It was only a few days ago when excitement was drumming up for a September 3rd release date for both Drake and Kanye West. That didn't appear to uphold since Kanye's DONDA finally arrived on Sunday morning but Drake did confirm that his new album, Certified Lover Boy would arrive on the rumored release date. In the midst of the release date drama, Soulja Boy emerged to air out his grievances with Kanye West who reached out to him to collaborate.
MusicPopculture

Kanye West Directly Calls out Drake in Leaked Diss Track

The alleged Kanye West/Drake rap beef has escalated another notch. In a crafty chess move, The Certified Lover Boy leaked the previously unreleased track "Life of the Party."The song was left off of Kanye's Donda album but was played at some of his listening party events. In the song, Kanye calls out Drake directly in two different verses sending a clear message.
Charlotte, NChotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Stands By DaBaby On Introspective New Single "Lonely"

Despite the backlash that he has received following his controversial Rolling Loud comments, DaBaby is not shying away from the spotlight anytime soon. After initially responding to the homophobic controversy with the contentious music video for "Giving What It's Supposed To Give," DaBaby may have actually made things worse with his defiant stand against cancel culture, as he went on to get dropped from several music festivals across the United States and around the world.
Celebritiesthesource.com

DJ Akademiks Blasts Meek Mill in Latest Twitch Rant

The beef between DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill rages on. Meek has recently been dropping new music, including his “Sharing Locations” single, but Ak has a special message for him in his latest Twitch stream. Hip-Hop Lately notes Ak compares Meek’s album presentation in comparison to Drake’s, revealing the 6ix...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy's "Sincerely, Kentrell" Release Date Revealed

Over the past several weeks, Kanye West and Drake's album rollouts have been one of the main topics of discussion, but there are still several other high-profile projects that fans continue to hold out hope for this year. One of those is Sincerely, Kentrell, the long-awaited forthcoming studio album from fan-favorite rapper NBA YoungBoy.
CelebritiesNME

Diddy praises both Kanye West and Drake despite pair’s beef

Diddy has shared his praise for the new albums by both Drake and Kanye West, despite the ongoing beef between the pair. Since the release of new albums ‘DONDA’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the pair have been trading shots at each other. In an Instagram video posted by DJ Akademiks,...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trippie Redd Claims He Had No Idea Drake Was Dissing Kanye On "Betrayal"

Trippie Redd dropped his new project Trip At Knight last week and while the album contains some interesting sounds, most people are talking about Drake's verse on "Betrayal." Based on the lyrics "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone," it would appear as though Drake was taking shots at Kanye West and Pusha T. In fact, the verse prompted a bizarre reaction from Kanye, who leaked Drake's address after sending a menacing text.

Comments / 0

Community Policy