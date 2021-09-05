CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Guns for hire: New US abortion law sparks debate on bounty hunters

By Drew Angerer, MANDEL NGAN, Frankie TAGGART, Bennett Raglin
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCvAt_0bmykqhO00
Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, pictured in 2019, is among a number of stars of the industry who have written about their exploits /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

The phrase "bounty hunter" conjures images of "wanted" posters and gunslinging cowboys hunting fugitives in the Wild West -- but the controversial profession is very much alive in modern-day America.

The industry, almost unique to the United States, came under a renewed spotlight this week as the Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law giving ordinary citizens the green light to sue anyone helping women access abortions.

Activists and politicians from street level campaigns to the White House have voiced alarm at the high court's break with 50 years of precedent in protecting nationwide access to abortion.

"In effect, (Texas) has deputized the state's citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors' medical procedures," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a stinging dissent.

Activists who fear the reform will metastasize saw the writing on the wall when the Texas Right to Life campaign, which has tip lines for people to anonymously report violators, said it hoped to "replicate our success across the nation."

Their concerns were confirmed when South Dakota's Republican governor Kristi Noem was among the first to suggest adopting the idea in her own state.

Bounty hunting spread across the globe from the Middle Ages but is found almost exclusively today in the United States and the Philippines.

Tristan Cabello, a historian specializing in US culture and politics, told AFP bounty hunting was a profession "deeply embedded in the American psyche... that speaks to the most conservative of US citizens."

The vast majority of bounty hunters make their living by rounding up fugitives who have skipped town in return for a share of the bail. They argue that they provide a public service at no public expense.

- 'Un-American' -

But the Texas abortion law has reignited debate on a job that can unleash freelance law enforcement personnel whose methods are often protected from local oversight.

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday the Texas law amounted to "vigilante" justice that "sounds ridiculous, almost un-American."

In one of the most high profile recent incidents of citizen law enforcement gone wrong in 2017, two bounty hunters died in a shootout in a Greenville, Texas car dealership, along with the fugitive they were hired to apprehend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gczJr_0bmykqhO00
US President Joe Biden said the Texas law "sounds ridiculous, almost un-American" /AFP/File

Neither was wearing a bullet proof vest and they had not phoned ahead to warn the business they were coming.

Reliable figures for the number of US bounty hunters are hard to come by, but the Professional Bail Agents of the United States puts the number at 15,000, while the National Association of Fugitive Recovery Agents says the industry apprehends 30,000 fugitives a year.

Bounty hunters, their relationships with police and the rules they play by are something of a gray area -- regulated by a patchwork of bewildering requirements that vary widely by state.

There is no how-to guide and most of the literature around the topic is made up of the self-promoting memoirs of its most high-profile practitioners, such as 68-year-old US reality TV star Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.

Bounty hunters' rights are still defined by an 1872 Supreme Court ruling that citizens chasing fugitives are not bound by constitutional norms that apply to "state actors" such as police officers.

- 'Bogus civil cases' -

In some states there is almost no regulation. Others allow "necessary" use of force for bounty hunters who drive imposing SUVs with blacked-out windows, armed to the teeth with guns, batons, pepper spray and handcuffs.

In a few states there is a complete ban or else requirements for various levels of experience and training, as well as background checks.

Former assistant US attorney Ken White, who litigated civil and criminal cases for decades, sees the danger of the Texas law not in its tendency to expose people to reckless bounty hunters -- but in the opportunity it presents for sanctimonious curtain-twitchers to harass their neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ8J6_0bmykqhO00
An activist speaks outside the Supreme Court in protest against the new Texas abortion law on September 2, 2001 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

"Cops have a saying â 'you can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride.' Put another way, we may not be able to convict you, but we can arrest you and detain you and put you through the system and make your life hell until your case is dismissed or you're acquitted," he said.

"It's the same spirit here -- the deluge of small harassing bogus civil cases may eventually lead to dismissals or defense verdicts, but the law is deliberately calculated to overwhelm anyone the Right thinks is connected to abortion with expensive, overwhelming litigation in which the mere process is destructive."

Michele Goodwin, of the University of California, Irvine School of Law, says the provision will be particularly hard on Black women, who are disproportionate users of abortion services.

"They already experienced... surveillance by police, disparate arrest, disparate charging, disparate sentencing," she said.

"Now this (is) an added layer to their lives and I just think how horrible to be a woman in their state who now has to look over her shoulder for yet another thing."

Comments / 1

AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Chapman
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Guns#Getty Images#The Supreme Court#The White House#The Texas Right To Life#Republican#Un American#Afp File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Abortion Law Pushes Pro-Life vs. Abortion Debate into Virginia Campaigns

Voting in Virginia begins in less than two weeks, and abortion law is taking center stage in Virginia’s statewide races. Democratic candidates are highlighting a controversial Texas law as an example of what Republicans would push for, while Republicans point to a late-term abortion bill that Virginia Democrats pushed for in 2019. On Friday, GOP lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears said on Newsmax that she would support a heartbeat bill in Virginia.
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Biden Administration Sues to Stop ‘Clearly Unconstitutional’ Texas Abortion Bounty Law

The Biden administration filed suit against the state of Texas on Thursday to stop enforcement of the Texas Heartbeat Act, the law that effectively ended abortion care in the state when it went into effect earlier this month. Speaking from Austin, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law “clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.” Garland went on to call the law, S.B. 8, an “unprecedented scheme” designed to do an end run around the Constitution by deputizing private citizens, rather than Texas officials, to enforce the ban. In the lawsuit, lawyers for the Justice Department asked for S.B. 8...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
LawVoice of America

US Companies Lash Out at Texas Voting, Abortion, Gun Law Changes

AUSTIN / NEW YORK - U.S. companies including Lyft Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. voiced their displeasure Friday at new Texas laws on abortion, handguns and voting limitations, a fresh sign of increased efforts by some firms to signal their commitment to social responsibility. The Texas...
Washington, DCwfxb.com

The New Texas Abortion Law Sparking Conversations in Washington D.C.

The new Texas abortion law is sparking conversations in Washington D.C. The law which is one of the strictest in the nation bans abortion after six weeks and allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban. On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze the law which means it will stay in effect for right now but in a statement yesterday, President Biden criticized the law saying it was an ‘unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.’
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas abortion ban turns citizens into "bounty hunters"

The Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy includes an unusual measure designed to ensure the law is enforced: Residents of the state can sue clinics, doctors, nurses and even people who drive a woman to get the procedure, for at least $10,000. That financial incentive was...
Texas Statecitywatchla.com

Abortion Bounty Hunters in Texas Are Vigilantes Not ‘Whistleblowers’

The largest anti-abortion group in Texas is trying to attach the virtuous “whistleblower” label to predators who’ll file lawsuits against abortion providers and anyone who “aids or abets” a woman getting an abortion. As a journalist and activist, I’ve worked with a range of genuine whistleblowers during the last several...
Texas StateForward

With its abortion bill and new gun laws, Texas is a blacklisted Jewish screenwriter’s Hollywood nightmare

A marshal learns that a group of murderous gunslingers, led by a killer he had sent to jail, is heading to his town. After waiting in vain for volunteers at his office, he strides to the saloon and even the church to ask for deputies. Met with scornful jibes at the first and mournful gazes at the second, he leaves both places as alone as when he entered. The one friend who had agreed to become a deputy backs out, telling the marshal that he “did not figure on anything like this.
Congress & Courtsdeseret.com

This new Texas abortion law has gone into effect

The Supreme Court did not take action Wednesday against a request to block a Texas law that would prohibit most abortions after six weeks into pregnancy. And so, the Texas abortion law — deemed “the most restrictive abortion law in the nation” by The New York Times — will go into effect.
PoliticsCentral Illinois Proud

Calls to #BoycottTexas surge in wake of new abortion law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Could the Texas economy soon feel the backlash to the state’s highly controversial — and many argue unconstitutional — law banning abortion after six weeks?. This week, the state of Texas was ensconced in national headlines after Senate Bill 8, the most restrictive abortion law in the...
Florida StateLaw.com

US High Court Abortion Decision Quickly Fuels Florida Debate

While Gov. Ron DeSantis said people shouldn’t “read too much into” the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas law that bans almost all abortions, Republican legislative leaders indicated they will determine if Florida can enact similar restrictions. Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, called the Texas law “a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy