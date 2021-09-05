CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Fashion Week returning to New York with in-person energy

By JP Yim, Angela Weiss, AndrÃ©a BAMBINO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vud3B_0bmykpof00
The Michael Kors runway show in February 2019 during New York Fashion Week /AFP/File

After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York is opening its Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the return of in-person runway shows featuring big names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra.

But Covid-related curbs will deprive the series of some of its usual international flavor as it rolls out this week.

The pandemic overshadowed the last two fashion weeks, in September 2020 and February 2021, as both were dominated by virtual runway shows.

Steven Kolb, chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), says he sees room for both digital and in-person shows.

But "there is a real optimism and energy and enthusiasm about returning to live shows," he added.

"There is, of course, nothing you can compare to a live show."

In New York, whose fashion shows precede those of London, Milan and Paris, there is no shortage of iconic runway settings, as with Tommy Hilfiger's Apollo Theater show in 2019 or Michael Kors' Studio 54-themed event the same year.

On Thursday evening, LaQuan Smith will present his collection atop the Empire State Building, capping a day including shows by Moschino, Sergio Hudson and Carolina Herrera.

On Tuesday, the founder of Collina Strada, Hillary Taymour, will confirm her environmentally conscious approach with a show on a rooftop garden in Brooklyn.

"This is an important moment for New York, and we're proud to support the city and the industry," said Michael Kors.

"We're resilient," added Steven Kolb. "And we're optimistic."

- The Covid factor -

Fashion Week this year overlaps with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's own fashion extravaganza, a high point of the city's social calendar, set for Monday.

This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESFQz_0bmykpof00
Designer Tom Ford, whose work will close Fashion Week on September 12, 2021, is seen after his February 2019 show in New York /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

But in a city that has been slammed by Covid-19 -- and again in recent days by historic flooding -- the return to normal is coming slowly.

Fashion Week's organizers have announced a strict protocol: All guests and participants must be vaccinated, masks are recommended -- though not for runway models -- and audience sizes are limited.

According to the CFDA, "a large percentage" of the 91 official events will take place outdoors, while some labels continue to rely on digital presentations.

And with travel to the United States still banned from many countries, "there will be many of our normal international guests... not getting to New York," Kolb told AFP.

But he insisted that he has "no concern that the impact will not reach an international audience. It'll just reach them" virtually.

- 'Less routine' -

Even before the pandemic, the American fashion world faced some major defections, with onetime tentpoles like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger dropping high-end lines or moving their shows elsewhere. New York had also lost designers like Pyer Moss, Rihanna and Victoria Beckham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KQ0e_0bmykpof00
Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens, who is on the calendar for Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week, walks the runway in February 2019 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

This time, the CFDA has been touting the return of Thom Browne and Joseph Altuzarra, who earlier left New York for Paris.

The week gets fully underway on Tuesday with Christian Siriano and Collina Strada.

Also on the calendar are Liberian-American stylist Telfar Clemens, whose vegan leather shopping bag created a sensation, and Peter Do, the young designer who grew up on a small farm in Vietnam and is now taking part in his first Fashion Week.

The week closes on Sunday with shows by big names Tory Burch, Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford.

Meantime, the pandemic, by at least temporarily de-emphasizing in-person shows, has left some designers with mixed feelings.

"I don't think designers necessarily feel the pressure to show every season, as some of them have maybe once felt," said Cathleen Sheehan, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

"It's a tremendous relief for a lot of brands, because shows are incredibly expensive.

"It's less of an obligation and a routine. There's more freedom."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Fashion Designers#Altuzarra#Covid#Cfda#Apollo Theater#Getty Images#Liberian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Vietnam
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The New Skims Velour Collection is Peak Y2K Inspo

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian's Skims is reviving the infamous ‘00s airport look with its new Velour collection. Released on August 31, the brand’s latest drop captures all the nostalgia of a matching velour set in eight styles and shades, including five new styles and four new color choices.
Miami, FLPosted by
WWD

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Barbara Dente, 71, and Donna Cristina, 72, personal and professional partners in Dente & Cristina, the advertising and marketing agency, were found dead together in their Miami apartment. The cause and date of their death haven’t been determined pending autopsy results, according to Cristina’s nephew, Scott San Emeterio. A public...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Lil’ Kim Is Garden-Worthy in 3D Floral Dress and Pointed Pumps for Christian Siriano’s Spring ’22 NYFW Show

Lil’ Kim made a statement while attending Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 runway show at Gotham Hall last night. To kick off New York Fashion Week from Siriano’s front row, the “No Time” rapper wore a bold minidress by the American designer. The black number featured wide shoulders covered in red floral accents. The same detailing encircled the bodice and skirt, creating a look that was dramatic and daring. Kim coordinated her look to her hair, wearing a floor-length braid entwined with red streaks. For footwear, the “Jump Off” musician donned a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured triangular toes, as...
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ultimately, Curves Are the Star of Christian Siriano's Spring Runway

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano kicked off the spring 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week delivering the level of runway we hoped for. The designer brought his optimistic glam when we needed it most, giving us neon hues, dramatic evening wear, and a catwalk filled with beautifully diverse models to mark a new season — and, maybe, a new beginning for fashion. If looking to 2021 meant reimagining the future of fashion, designing for 2022 is bringing it to fruition — and who better to lead the charge than Siriano, a champion of diversity and the talent behind looks we've loved from Beyoncé, Zendaya, Amanda Gorman, and more of the world's most impressive women.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Irina Shayk Debuts Bold Look During Fierce Fashion Week Appearance

Watch: Why Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Romance "Fizzled Out" With New York Fashion Week in full swing, photographers captured the supermodel as she stepped out for Bulgari's party on Sept. 8 at hot spot Le Bain. Fiercely dressed for the occasion, the star, who was recently linked briefly to Kanye West, sported a neon-orange corset top paired with baggy cargo pants and sky-high heels. Finishing the fashion-forward look was a noticeably new 'do. Instead of her typically longer brunette mane or slicked-back bun, Shayk was rocking a mussed fringed bob.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber Wears Her Goes-With-Everything $69 Sunglasses Nonstop

Everyone has different items of clothes and accessories they consider a wardrobe staple. That’s what makes up your signature style. Hailey Bieber knows this well as the model has built up an impressive list of staples to help her channel an effortless off-duty-model look. Her key pieces include baggy jeans, crop tops, oversize blazers, gold minimalist necklaces (to be layered together), and Nike sneakers. When it comes to her other everyday accessories, Bieber’s sunglasses and handbags skew towards the classics with a touch of trend-driven elements. Her collection of sunnies is exceptionally on point — you’ll rarely see her out and about without a sleek pair from Saint Laurent or Linda Farrow.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Meet the fashion student who designed Adwoa Aboah’s gown aged 19

Dubbed the “Oscars for fashion”, the Met Gala is the most prestigious sartorial spectacle of the year. The event usually takes place every year on the first Monday of May and is ostensibly an annual fundraising gala for the Costume Institute at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, however, the annual soirée will take place on Monday 13 September, having been postponed due to the pandemic.The Met Gala always boasts the most exclusive red carpet around, complete with Hollywood actors, musicians and models, offering an unrivalled platform to fashion designers who spend months vying to dress them. In...
New York City, NYVanity Fair

NYFW Is Back: Here’s What V.F. Editors Will Be Wearing

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New York Fashion Week kicks off this week. For the first time since February 2020, in-person shows are back and we couldn’t be more excited. This year’s NYFW schedule is jam-packed with shows anchored by quintessential American designers including Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Markarian, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, and Victor Glemaud, mixed in with a host of presentations from new names. While we’re making our rounds throughout New York City, it’s important that we dress the part. Read ahead to see what Vanity Fair editors will be wearing to celebrate NYFW’s triumphant return.
New York City, NYPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Arrives to New York Fashion Week in the Ultimate Little Black Dress

Watch: Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Devin Booker During Romantic Italy Trip. Kendall Jenner has finally arrived to fashion week. As New York Fashion Week was in full swing on Thursday, Sept. 9, the model of the Kardashian-Jenner family stepped out on the streets of Manhattan where photographers captured her latest look. While out to dinner in Brooklyn with boyfriend Devin Booker, the star put a stylish foot forward in a strapless little leather black dress embellished with a graphic print. With her hair pulled back and clipped up, the fashionista finished the ensemble with pops of red thanks to her open-toe slides and coordinating chain-strap purse.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Prabal Gurung’s fashion show asks: Who gets to be a woman?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s first female governor. American Girl dolls. The Statue of Liberty. Prabal Gurung celebrated all things woman Wednesday night on the runway and off at his New York Fashion Week show along the downtown waterfront. He summed up his inspiration thusly with a quote borrowed from the Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion and culture critic Robin Givhan:
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung Salutes the American Girl

Emotions were running high on the first official night of New York Fashion Week, with parties and shows back to their pre-pandemic energy — the only difference from pre-2020 seasons being the presence of masks and mandatory vaccination checks at every venue. Fashion Week, simply put, isn’t fooling around; if you want to experience the thrill of in-person runway presentations once again, have your vax card out and ready to show. “It’s your moral and ethical duty to get vaccinated, I truly believe that,” said Prabal Gurung backstage after the presentation of his spring 2022 “American Girl” collection, a bright and...
New York City, NYbctv.org

Albright College Designers Present at New York Fashion Week

Seven Albright alumni and two students will show their designs to fashion professionals and media during NYFW, Sept 11. Albright College designers are headed to New York City this September for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) – a major bi-annual event of runway shows and presentations used to highlight designers’ collections for the next fashion season. The week’s events are covered by all of the top fashion media outlets, including Vogue, New York Magazine and Fashion United.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions have already made their impact at New York Fashion Week. Fashion designers and brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Moschino and others have embraced the 15 spring 2022 color trends the color institute revealed earlier this week, with hues ranging from bright pinks and purples to soft neutrals.More from WWDCelebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So FarPantone's Spring 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All Time Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions include a range of 10...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

New York Fashion Week kicks off with all participants vaccinated

After a long hiatus on account of the coronavirus pandemic, New York opens its Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the return of shows on a catwalk with an audience in situ and featuring big names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra. However, the restrictions by the covid will deprive this installment of its usual international flavor.
New York City, NYwtaq.com

Designer Dundas and Revolve debut collaboration at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Designer Peter Dundas and online fashion retailer Revolve have debuted their new collaboration at New York Fashion Week, presenting 46 ready-to-wear looks. Oslo-born Dundas, who was previously at Italian fashion houses Roberto Cavalli and Emilio Pucci, said the line of slinky dresses, chunky knits, high-waisted shorts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy