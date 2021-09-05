Ash Barty out of US Open after shock loss to Shelby Rogers
World number one Ash Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round after Shelby Rogers mounted a superb comeback.
The Australian overcame a tricky start to put herself on the brink of victory as she served at 5-2 up in the deciding set.
However, the American fed off the energy of a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium to turn the match around, winning four games in a row to force a tiebreak.
She got the better of that too, claiming a first career victory over Barty, going through 6-2 1-6 7-6 (5).
The world number 43 now faces British star Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.
She said during her on court interview: “I am not sure I can explain it, I just tried to fight for every point.
“I didn’t want to leave, I just said make balls, try and stay in the match.
“I tweeted yesterday that the ground is next level this year. They pick a winner and go for it. Thank you for picking me. You guys are in control of the tournament.
“I am so excited to be moving on to the next round.”
