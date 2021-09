St. John's soccer (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images) The St. John’s soccer team gets a commanding, yet chaotic win over Albany in its home opener. On a beautiful end-of-summer night at Belson Stadium, packed with students fresh off move-in weekend and fans for the first time since 2019, the St. John’s soccer team looked to get back on track after losing to No. 6 Clemson to start the season last Thursday.