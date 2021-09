The Oregon Transportation Commission on Thursday approved plans for a freeway cover over Interstate 5 near the Rose Quarter as part of a planned expansion project. But faced with added costs, the board that sets state transportation policy also signaled it wasn’t willing to have the state take on those added costs alone. The board added language in the proposal to seek funding specifically from several local entities, including the city of Portland, Metro, Multnomah County and TriMet, as well as state and federal funding.