If the past year and a half has shown companies anything, it is that highly flexible businesses are the ones best equipped to roll with the punches. COVID has changed the way businesses are able to work, and those able to adjust have found an advantage. However, what will the next significant economic change bring with it? Companies need a way to address their current space needs that can adapt as their needs change. Panel Built prefabricated office systems allow companies to do just that, creating new, comfortable office space that is semi-permanent.