A three-goal first half lead propelled visiting No. 25 Stanford to a 4-0 win over Pacific on Thursday night at Knoles Field. The loss drops the Tigers to 1-1, whereas the Cardinal pick up win number one on the season to improve to 1-1. ""Obviously a very tough game. What makes Stanford elite is their ability to punish you off of your own mistakes and they did it in the first half whereas we didn't take our chances," said Pacific head coachAdam Reeves. "We had some great opportunities early in the match that need to be taken. We will learn and rebound for Sunday. This group competed for 90 minutes, we just need to clean a few mistakes up."