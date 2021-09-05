CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

CF Postgame Report: Iowa State 16, UNI 10

By Jared Stansbury
cyclonefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Stansbury and Rob Gray give an update on everything Matt Campbell had to say postgame, where Iowa State is heading into next week and more on the CF Postgame Report. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.

cyclonefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uni#Football#Uni#The Cf Postgame Report#Cyclone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy