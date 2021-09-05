CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Darren Till Reacts To UFC Vegas 36 Loss With Inspirational Message

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Till is not about to give up on his prophecy of holding UFC championship gold, no matter how many setbacks stand in the way of it. At UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till lost for the fourth time in five fights when Derek Brunson defeated him via third-round rear-naked choke. At middleweight, he is 1-2, with a unanimous decision loss, tonight’s submission loss, and the one victory was a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. All in all, things aren’t looking good for Darren Till’s world-title aspirations on paper.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Till
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Michael Bisping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Instagram Of Bisping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Oliveira Responds To Gaethje’s Lack Of Respect For His Title Reign

Charles Oliveira is aware of Justin Gaethje’s recent comments and he wasn’t interested in holding his tongue. Oliveira is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He captured the gold when he stopped Michael Chandler in the second round of their bout back in May. The title had been vacated after Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the gold due to retirement.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 36 results: Derek Brunson submits Darren Till, Paddy Pimblett wins crazy UFC debut

The UFC Vegas 36 main card just wrapped up, and we got four cool finishes and one dominant decision. This event was also the setting where Liverpool, England’s rising star, Paddy Pimblett, picked up a first-round TKO finish of Luigi Vendramini. This win did not come without a challenge, as Vendramini was connecting flush with some damaging left hooks early in the fight. Paddy would not be denied, though, and unleashed his own onslaught of leather that put Vendramini on the proverbial ropes. Once he smelled blood, “The Baddy” cranked up his aggression to achieve a standing TKO ,just as Vendramini fell to the ground. Like him, love him, or hate him... Paddy is must-see television and has now officially won a UFC fight.
UFCmmanews.com

Oliveira: I’m On A Different Level Than Poirier In Striking & The Ground

Charles Oliveira believes he is far above the level of Dustin Poirier in both striking and grappling. After overcoming a lot of adversity in the first round of his lightweight title fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 262, an early second-round finish saw Charles Oliveira crowned 155lb champion. Unbeaten in...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Watch Darren Till take out Cowboy Cerrone – UFC Vegas 36 free fight

Darren Till took a step up into the upper echelon of the UFC with this stunning victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2017. Take a look at his impressive performance. Till steps into the UFC Vegas 36 main event on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he squares off in a middleweight bout opposite Derek Brunson.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 36: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till Betting Odds and Pick

Derek Brunson will be looking to show he is more than a gatekeeper against Darren Till who wants to establish himself as a middleweight contender in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 this Saturday. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective. When: Saturday September 4th,...
UFCmmanews.com

Derek Brunson Thinks Darren Till Should Consider Returning To Welterweight

Derek Brunson has dispensed some honest advice to Darren Till after defeating the Englishman, suggesting he should consider returning to the 170-pound division. Brunson is now on a five-fight win streak after earning a third-round submission victory over Till at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday. The win places the #5-ranked middleweight one step closer to a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya, who delivered Brunson his last loss in 2018.
UFCufc.com

UFC Unfiltered: Darren TIll, Paddy Pimblett & Din Thomas

Pal of the show Din Thomas stops by to help Jim and Matt look ahead to UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till this Saturday on ESPN+!. First, Matt and Din open the show discussing some behind-the-scenes action from the latest episode of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight. Then, Jim...
UFCMMAmania.com

Report: Derek Brunson fractured his rib three weeks before fighting Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36

UFC Vegas 36 was originally set to go down in London, England and while in theory the UFC doesn’t have favorites, you have to figure they wanted their UK fighters to shine on the card and help grow the sport internationally. And shine they did, for the most part. Four out of five Brits won their match with the only loss going to Darren Till, who got stomped in the main event against Derek Brunson (watch the highlights here).
UFCMMA Fighting

Darren Till posts photos of champs Michael Bisping, Charles Oliveira after UFC Vegas 36 loss

Darren Till may be caught in a rough chapter of his career, but he’s not giving up on his dream of becoming a UFC champion. Till suffered his fourth loss over his last five fights on Saturday when he was submitted by Derek Brunson in the third round of the pair’s main-event bout at UFC Vegas 36. The loss pushed Till even further back of the contender queue at 185 pounds and invited questions about whether the 28-year-old Liverpudlian would ever reach the heights many forecasted for him when he was a brash upstart making his name in his early UFC days.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 36 weigh-in staredowns: Derek Brunson, Darren Till all smiles during chatty faceoff

Derek Brunson and Darren Till have been respectful of each other ahead of their upcoming main event clash and that was still the case at Friday’s UFC Vegas 36 faceoffs. Though the action is certain to be more heated on Saturday when the middleweight contenders meet inside the octagon at the UFC APEX, the two seemed content to jaw at each other as they stared one another down following the official weigh-ins.
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett, Darren Till face six-month medical suspensions post-UFC Vegas 36

Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till were on opposite ends of the win-loss column at UFC Vegas 36; however, you might not see either of them in the Octagon for a while. Pimblett (right thumb) and Till (face) are among the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters facing potential six-month suspensions, according to mixedmartialarts.com. The other six-monthers are Tom Aspinall (right hand), Alex Morono (left knee), David Zawada (nose), Khalil Rountree (left hand), Modestas Bukauskas (nose, left knee), Molly McCann (hands), and Jack Shore (left shoulder).

Comments / 0

Community Policy