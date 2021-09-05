Darren Till Reacts To UFC Vegas 36 Loss With Inspirational Message
Darren Till is not about to give up on his prophecy of holding UFC championship gold, no matter how many setbacks stand in the way of it. At UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till lost for the fourth time in five fights when Derek Brunson defeated him via third-round rear-naked choke. At middleweight, he is 1-2, with a unanimous decision loss, tonight’s submission loss, and the one victory was a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum. All in all, things aren’t looking good for Darren Till’s world-title aspirations on paper.www.mmanews.com
