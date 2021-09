Tom Allen believes in the power of depth. Entering his fifth year as Indiana’s head coach, Allen has already taken the Hoosiers to heights they hadn’t seen in decades, and they will open the season ranked in the top 25 for the first time in more than 50 years. But sustaining that kind of success means being three-deep at every position, Allen says, and the Hoosiers appear to be heading in that direction even if they aren’t there yet.