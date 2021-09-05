CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Mini Horses Bring Relief From Stress to COVID-Weary Health Workers

By 8 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, a group of mini horses from the rescue group “Angels for Minis” visited John Muir Medical Center and, although the animals are diminutive, the joy they brought health care workers was mammoth. John Ramos reports. (9-4-21)

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
Person
John Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Stress#Covid#John Muir Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
@JohnLocke

COVID-19 Hurts Health Care Workers’ Credibility

Paul Hoffman writes at the American Thinker about one disturbing byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have a tendency to venerate doctors, and when they heroically save your life, this hero worship can be justified. Our long-time family doctor is another diagnostician extraordinaire, who also happens to be one of my best friends and hunting buddy. When he sewed up my son’s forehead on our dining room table, he too was vaulted into that hero category.
Washington Statehealththoroughfare.com

Washington State Health Is Put Under Immense Stress Due to Increased COVID-Related Hospitalizations

The ongoing pandemic is severely impacting Washington communities, filling hospitals at an enormous rate and keeping health care workers alerted at all times and especially worried about pregnant and unvaccinated individuals, according to the state hospital leaders’ recent statement. Hospital leaders from the Washington State Hospital Association’s claimed they had...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

'It's overwhelming': Minnesota healthcare workers share stresses of latest COVID surge

(FOX 9) - The latest COVID-19 numbers show that new cases are still on the rise in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds filled with COVID patients is also rising. The latest surge is having extraordinary impact on hospitals. At Methodist Hospital, it is as full as it’s ever been at any time during the pandemic - and both doctors and nurses say it shouldn’t have to be like this.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Health care workers protest COVID vaccine mandate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a decision hundreds of north country health care workers have to make soon: get a state-mandated vaccine or lose their jobs. Some of those workers protested against the ultimatum Wednesday outside Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. “Say no to the vaccine mandate. Our body, our...
Kalispell, MTWhitefish Pilot

Logan Health releasing weekly COVID-19 patient numbers

Logan Health in Kalispell is now releasing a weekly Covid-19 census of its patients as the coronavirus continues to surge across the state and Flathead County. As of Sept. 1, the hospital reported 38 cases, with eight in intensive care and three on ventilators. Of the 38, five people had...
NBC San Diego

Health-Care Workers Battling COVID … and Misinformation

While some San Diego County leaders said COVID-19 cases across the region have hit a plateau, for now, some hospitals are reporting a recent uptick in cases. Meanwhile, health-care workers told NBC 7 that they worry that cases will only continue to increase in the next few weeks if more people don't get vaccinated.
Health ServicesMaui News

Maui hospital asks to extend stay for COVID relief workers

Maui Health recently requested that the federal government extend contracts for health care workers providing COVID-19 relief at the island’s sole acute-care facility while Hawaii hospitals continue to grapple with an “incredible workforce shortage.”. The extension request comes as Hawaii moves into what officials predict will be peak months for...
Home & GardenThrive Global

Finding Relief From Stress In Nature

Natural stress relief is hard to find these days. It seems impossible to find time for anything but work and sleep between our hectic schedules and full-on lives. However, very few people know that the best place to get some much-needed relaxation doesn’t require a plane ticket to a tropical island or a trip to the spa (though those can be fun!). The secret is out: nature has been proven time and time again as one of the most powerful ways to relax your mind and body.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Gundersen Health System hospital capacity ‘stressed’ due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A health care system that serves portions of Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin is pushing for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, saying its hospital capacity is becoming stressed due to COVID-19. “It’s becoming much more difficult for the system to provide care to everyone who needs it,” stated Gundersen Health System.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy