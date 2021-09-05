CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...A long period south swell will cause dangerous rip currents. Surf will build to 3 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Coasts. * WHEN...From 5 AM PDT Sunday through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

alerts.weather.gov

