I’ve always had a fantasy football philosophy regarding Alabama players: When in doubt, draft anyone who played under Nick Saban and you’ll probably be fine. It’s worked flawlessly for guys like Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. For quarterbacks, not so much. When you go from being protected by the best offensive line in the country and surrounded by the nation’s top talent, it’s a little easier to produce. Jumping from that situation to the NFL can be a little tougher, which is why Bama QBs haven’t always lived up to their skill position counterparts at the next level.