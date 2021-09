In October of 2017, four children were removed from the custody of their biological parents and placed into foster care. Jay, Elijah, Khloe and Sam began their journey through the foster care system, not knowing what their fate would be. In the United States, approximately 75 percent of children that enter the foster care system are placed separately from their siblings due to a lack of resources, such as homes that can accommodate more than one child. The foster system can be a daunting place for four young siblings, but they had no way of knowing what blessings lay ahead.