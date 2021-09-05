CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven nursing homes closed after State finds deplorable conditions in evacuation center

Houma Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePending further regulatory action, State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of 7 nursing homes that evacuated to Independence on Friday, August 27 ahead of Hurricane Ida. The seven facilities that evacuated patients to the Independence facility include:. River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish. South...

www.houmatoday.com

Health Servicesstmarynow.com

State withdraws licenses of seven nursing homes

The Louisiana Department of Health has withdrawn the licenses and Medicaid certifications from seven nursing facilities that sent more than 800 seniors to a flooded Tangipahoa warehouse during and after Hurricane Ida. Stephen Russo, director of legal, audit and regulatory affairs for the Health Depart-ment, made the announcement Tuesday at...
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Vaccine mandate could impact staffing at Flathead nursing homes

Montana's long-term care facilities could face staffing challenges and financial uncertainty if the Biden administration moves forward with a plan to require Covid-19 vaccinations for staff at federally funded nursing homes. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced on Aug....
Deer Isle, MEEllsworth American

Island Nursing Home to close after nearly 40 years

DEER ISLE – The Island Nursing Home is slated to close Oct. 26 due to lack of staffing and a shortage of housing for contract workers brought in from out of town to work at the facility, according to a press release issued by the nursing home’s board of directors on Monday.
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Nursing home residents die after evacuation during Ida

INDEPENDENCE, La. — (AP) — Four nursing home residents in Louisiana died after being evacuated during Hurricane Ida to a warehouse where conditions were later determined to be unhealthy and unsafe, according to state health officials who said Thursday that they had launched an investigation into the facility. A total...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Louisiana Nursing Homes Ordered to Close After Botched Hurricane Ida Evacuation

Louisiana authorities have ordered the immediate closure of seven nursing homes involved in what turned out to be a deadly evacuation of residents ahead of Hurricane Ida. “What happened in Independence is reprehensible, and I know there are many families hurting as a result,” Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement Saturday. Phillips was referring to the death of seven nursing home residents who were placed in a warehouse shelter ahead of the hurricane making landfall earlier this week. Five of the deaths were found to be storm-related, but the warehouse reportedly offered the evacuees abysmal conditions, and health inspectors were blocked from checking the facility. “The lack of regard for these vulnerable residents’ wellbeing is an affront to human dignity. We have lost trust in these nursing homes to provide adequate care for their residents. We are taking immediate action today to protect public health,” State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said.
Health Serviceslafourchegazette.com

Lafourche nursing home forced closed after 'reprehensible' evacuation

A Lafourche Parish nursing home was one of 7 facilities ordered closed by the Louisiana Department of Health due to "reprehensible" evacuation practices during Hurricane Ida. State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said that pending further regulatory action, 7 facilities in the state are closed immediately due after they evacuated to Independence ahead of the storm.
Independence, LAbrproud.com

‘MOST HORRIFIC EXPERIENCE’: Families file lawsuit against nursing homes after the death of seven residents

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The owner of the nursing homes, Bob Dean, accused of housing patients in a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida is now facing a class-action lawsuit. Seven people died and at least 14 residents were hospitalized after nearly 850 residents were moved to a warehouse in Independence, La. They stayed there under inhumane conditions for about five days.

