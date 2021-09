The high school football season unofficially kicked off on Sunday with Section 2 football media day at Shenendehowa High School. The first session was for Classes B, C and D while the second session was for Classes AA and A. It's a short turn around for teams here in the 518 who played a spring season because of the pandemic. For the players and coaches it's a welcome return to normal, or as close to normal as possible after last year.