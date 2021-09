By-The-Numbers is Back!! And I'm sure you probably thought we might hang it up after the worst loss in school history, and it crossed our minds for a second. Just kidding. But what wasn't a joking matter was the statistics that came out of Washington's 13-7 loss to FCS Montana. They were puke-inducing, depending on what colors you wear. If you wear Purple and Gold, you never want to look at them again, which is why this story will be probably one of the lightest reads in the history of Dawgman.com.