Fresno, CA

Fresno first responders save man who tried to hang himself from street light

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
FRESNO, CA – Fresno police and first responders intervened Thursday night after a man threatened to kill himself after climbing a light pole with a rope around his neck. On Thursday, officers were dispatched to West and Shields Ave, for a man who had climbed a traffic light pole. When officers arrived, they found the male on the pole as he was wrapping an electric cord around his neck. Officers were able to see that this was a person in crisis and needed help.

