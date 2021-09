SLECA is preparing to respond to widespread power outages in the wake of Hurricane Ida and anticipates its entire system will incur severe damage. Further, member-consumers are advised that it could take weeks to restore power. “This is predicted to be one of the worst storms our area has seen in decades,” said SLECA General Manager Joe Ticheli. “Once the winds subside, we will begin accessing the damages and moving mutual-aid crews into our area to begin repairing the damage.”