This carabiner-based dog leash is a ruggedly designed EDC for all sorts of rough and tough dogs
By definition, a carabiner clip’s designed for securely clipping items to yourself, or even yourself to tethers. Carabiners are designed to be incredibly load-bearing, and they’re mostly relegated to heavy-duty military, construction, and camping equipment… the GPCA X Clip PRO makes the case that if a carabiner clip can allow you to tether yourself while rock-climbing, why can’t it also be used to securely hold your dog while walking outdoors?www.yankodesign.com
